Khairatabad continues to bear burnt of summer, hottest area in Hyderabad

Khairatabad recorded a staggering maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, maintaining its position as the hottest spot in the Hyderabad for the past 10 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The blistering heatwave continues to grip Hyderabad with 31 localities in the city witnessing the mercury soar above the 40-degrees Celsius mark on Friday.

Khairatabad in the heart of the city continued to bear the brunt of the extreme heat. Khairatabad recorded a staggering maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, maintaining its position as the hottest spot in the city for the past 10 days.

Close on its heels, Kapra registered 41.3 degrees Celsius. Other localities such as Uppal, Serilingamapally, Saroornagar, Bandlaguda, Shaiket, and Hayathnagar also experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

As the temperatures reached unbearable levels, the denizens are employing various tactics to combat the relentless heat. Some individuals resort to makeshift shields and umbrellas, utilizing any available material to shield themselves from the scorching sun while on the move.

Others opted for clothing that provides maximum coverage, ensuring minimal exposure to the blistering rays. Seeking refuge under the shade of trees, some found solace in sipping coconut water and other refreshing beverages to cool down and replenish their energy.

The situation is not limited to Hyderabad alone, other districts in the State are also grappling with the scorching heatwave. Karimnagar experienced a sweltering maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, closely followed by Nalgonda and Nirmal, both recording temperatures of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, stating that pockets of Telangana will continue to experience uncomfortable weather due to the high temperature and humid air on Saturday.

The forecast further predicts that the heatwave will persist for the next six days. In a glimmer of hope, the weather department has anticipated the possibility of rain or thundershowers in the city next week. However, the frequency of these precipitation events is expected to be relatively low.

Max temperatures on Friday:

Hyderabad:

Khairatabad – 42.5 degrees Celsius

Kapra – 41.3 degrees Celsius

Uppal – 41.2 degrees Celsius

Serilingampally – 41.1 degrees Celsius

Quthbullapur – 41.1 degrees Celsius

Charminar – 41.1 degrees Celsius

Saroornagar – 40.5 degrees Celsius

Nampally – 40.7 degrees Celsius

Telangana Districts:

Karimnagar – 45.4 degrees Celsius

Nalgonda – 45.4 degrees Celsius

Nirmal – 45.1 degrees Celsius

Mancherial – 44.9 degrees Celsius

Suryapet – 44.8 degrees Celsius

