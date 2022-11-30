Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Balanagar from Thursday

Cyberabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions in view of the nala remodeling works at Sanathnagar in Balanagar traffic police station limits

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions in view of the nala remodeling works at Sanathnagar in Balanagar traffic police station limits. The traffic diversions will be in force from tomorrow till January 31.

Only two-wheelers will be allowed towards Bharathangar market from Narsapur crossroads via Jinkalawada and diverted at Khaithan Nagar – right turn – St. Francis Xavier ITI College – Transcon industries – Durgamatha Temple – towards Railway Quarters Sanathnagar – right turn and towards Bharathnagar Market.

Light Motor Vehicles, mini-transport vehicles, goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, buses are not allowed towards Bharathangar market from Narsapur cross roads via Jinkalawada and will be diverted at Narsapur crossroad towards Kukatpally Y Junction –Moosapet crossroad and towards Bharathangar market.

Only two wheelers will be allowed towards Narsapur crossroad from Bharathnagar market via Jinkalawada and diverted at Railway quarters, Sanathangar–Jinkalawada – Durgamatha Temple –Transcon Industries –St. Francis Xavier IIT college – Khaithannagar road –Narsapur crossroad.

Light Motor vehicles, mini transport vehicles, goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, buses are not allowed towards Narsapur crossroad from Bharathnagar market via Jinkalawada and will be diverted at Bharathnagar Market itself towards Kukatpally Y Junction –IDPL company and towards Narsapur crossroad.

The general public are advised to take diversion to avoid congestion on the above stretches and coperate with traffic police in ensuring free flow of traffic.