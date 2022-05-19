Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Golnaka from May 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: The Traffic police have issued an advisory in connection with the closure of the road (on need basis) between Golnaka Junction to Amberpet 6 Number junction from May 20 till completion of the Amberpet flyover works.

The police have suggested alternative routes for the motorists. Accordingly, all RTC buses and other heavy vehicles from Warangal towards Amber 6 Number junction will be diverted at Uppal junction towards Nagole junction – LB Nagar junction – Dilsukhnagar – Moosarambagh – Chaderghat.

City buses from Uppal junction towards Amber 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T junction towards Ali Café crossroads – Zinda Tilismath – Golnaka New Bridge – Nimboliadda – Chaderghat – Rangamahal – Chaderghat.

All LMVs, three-wheelers and two-wheelers from Uppal towards Amberpet 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T junction towards Ali Cafe crossroads – Zinda Tilismath road – Golnaka and Nimboliadda.

Similarly RTC buses and heavy vehicles from Chaderghat towards Amber 6 number junction will be diverted at Chaderghat junction towards Chaderghat causeway – RuB Malakpet – Nalgonda crossroads – Dilsukhnagar – LB Nagar and Uppal.

All Light Motor Vehicles, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers from Golnaka junction should take either the new bridge Golnaka or towards Ali Café. All city buses coming from Tilaknagar junction towards Dilsukhnagar will be diverted at Amberpet T junction road – Ali Café cross road and Moosarambagh.

