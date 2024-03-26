Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of IPL Match at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium

Heavy vehicles such as lorry, dumper, earthmover, RMC trucks, water tanker, and others from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted towards Chengicherla X road-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 07:26 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, the Rachakonda Police have notified certain traffic diversions between 4 pm and 11.50 pm on Wednesday.

Similarly, these vehicles from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road and from heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted to Habsiguda to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.