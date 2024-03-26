Rachakonda police ensure tight security for IPL T20 matches at Uppal Stadium

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 07:17 PM

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements are being taken-up by the Rachakonda police for the smooth organization of IPL T20 matches on March 27 and April 5 at the Uppal cricket stadium.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Tarun Joshi on Tuesday said that around 2800 policemen drawn from various wings of Telangana police including TSSP, Octopus, mounted police would be deployed as part of the security arrangements. The security will be augmented with 360 surveillance cameras and anti-sabotage checks.

“A joint command and control room has been set up to monitor CCTV footage for taking immediate action whenever it is needed. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted uninterrupted till the completion of each match,” said Tarun Joshi.

As part of the security arrangements, She Teams would be deployed to check stalking and harassment of women. To meet any contingency, ambulances and fire tenders are to be kept at the stadium. Armed policemen will be deployed at strategic locations in and around the stadium, he added.

For day matches, the stadium gates would be opened three hours before the match and for night matches, they would be opened at 4.30 pm. The police also announced restriction on carrying certain items in the stadium during the match.