Hyderabad Traffic cops bag two Skoch awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The prestigious SKOCH Awards -2022 were announced on Wednesday, with the Hyderabad Traffic Police winning two of them.

While the HTP received the Skoch Gold Award for Integrated E-Challan Database Management, the Skoch Silver Award was given for usage of ITMS Technology ANPR cameras.

The Integrated E-Challan Database Management helps in detection of theft vehicles, solving criminal cases like kidnapping, attention diversion thieves, etc. The ITMS Technology ANPR cameras help in hot listing vehicles in theft cases and those involved in crime cases.