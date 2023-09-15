Hyderabad Traffic Police get 1,000 new manpack sets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Friday launched the recently procured 1,000 manpack sets with a cost of Rs 10 crore for effective communication between traffic police personnel.

This is perhaps for the first time that any police commissionerate in the country has procured communication sets in such huge number at one time, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, C V Anand said “The work related to upgradation of new communication systems will be completed shortly. This will help for effective communication by the staff,” he said.

Some of the advanced features of the new sets include dual microphones, enhanced receiver audio quality, scan facility, more battery backup, light weight, announcement talk group facility, text messaging, integrated GPS and certified hardware encryption for tamper-proof security to ensure secure communications.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G.Sudheer Babu pointed out that the Hyderabad Police technology went to the next level with procuring of these sophisticated communication sets.

