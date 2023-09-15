First regional conference of Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team held in Hyderabad

The conference featured widespread discussions on multi jurisdictional assistance between states, sharing of best practices and intelligence and emerging cyber trends

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:25 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: The first regional conference of Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team was convened at Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau Headquarters in Hyderabad on Friday.

The daylong deliberations in the conference was aimed to further strengthen states’ actions, coordination efforts, detection, prevention of cybercrimes among citizens and organisations. The conference featured widespread discussions on multi jurisdictional assistance between states, sharing of best practices and intelligence and emerging cyber trends.

On the occasion, Cyberabad Police Commissioner and Director of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau, M.Stephen Raveendra said “cybercrimes and threats, as we know, don’t recognize state boundaries or jurisdictions. They are fluid, fast, and ferocious”.

Hosting the conference for the first time in the Hyderabad region is both a privilege and a poignant reminder of the journey we’ve embarked upon. From individual states fighting isolated battles, now all forces from the country converge as a single, force against the cybercrime, he said.

“When we come together, with a unified approach, share our expertise, best practices, resources, intelligence and align our strategies, we become the formidable shield against cybercrimes and criminals,” Raveendra said.

Several senior police officials from across the country who attended the conference were highly appreciative of proactive initiatives of Telangana. They also visited the newly formed Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

Sundari Nanda IPS, Special Secretary, Internal Security, MHA, Anjani Kumar, DGP Telangana and top security officials different states were present.

