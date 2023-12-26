Hyderabad Traffic Police refutes claims on pending challan discounts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police has addressed the flurry of social media activity surrounding alleged pending challan discounts. Despite numerous tweets and messages circulating on various social media platforms, the department has clarified that they have not yet received any official confirmation regarding these discounts.

This clarification comes in the wake of recent news that went viral, indicating that Telangana Traffic Police would implement substantial discounts on pending challans. According to the viral information, the discounts were purportedly slated to be effective from December 26 to January 10.

Reportedly, the discounts were proposed as an 80 per cent reduction on challans issued to two and three-wheelers, while a 60 per cent discount was expected for challans related to four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

GM to all Netizens, we are receiving multiple tweets and msg's on social media platforms regarding discount. But yet, we haven’t received any official confirmation. Once we receive we will update the same on Social Media platforms.

Thanks 😊 Regards

Hyderabad Traffic Police. — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) December 26, 2023

However, as of now, the Hyderabad Traffic Police department has neither confirmed nor announced any such discounts officially. They have assured the public that once they receive official confirmation regarding any changes in challan policies, they will promptly update the information across their official social media platforms.