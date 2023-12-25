Monday, Dec 25, 2023
Hyderabad traffic cops create green channel to transport live human organ

The live organ was transported from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 25 December 23
Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police on Monday facilitated the transportation of live organ in Hyderabad by arranging a green channel for the ambulance.

The live organ, i.e, lungs was transported from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad Traffic Police successfully transported the live organ in coordination with Rachakonda Traffic Police.

 

