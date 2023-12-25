Hyderabad traffic cops create green channel to transport live human organ

The live organ was transported from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.
Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police on Monday facilitated the transportation of live organ in Hyderabad by arranging a green channel for the ambulance.
The live organ, i.e, lungs was transported from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.
Hyderabad Traffic Police successfully transported the live organ in coordination with Rachakonda Traffic Police.
#HYDTPweCareForU@HYDTP in coordination with @RCKTRAFFIC provided Green Signal for the transportation of #LiveOrgan i.e., Lungs 🫁 from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to @YashodaHospital Secunderabad. #GreenChannel #SavingLives@AddlCPTrfHyd pic.twitter.com/rNvghUrisJ
— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) December 25, 2023