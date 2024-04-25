Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of Vice President’s visit on Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 07:16 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police in view of the visit of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, to the city on Friday announced traffic restrictions between 3 pm and 9 pm in different areas.

At 3 pm – The Vice President convoy will proceed to Genome Valley, Turkapally via PNT Flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza X Roads, Tivoli X Roads, Secunderabad Club In gate, Karkhana, Trimulgherry X Roads, Lothkunta, Telangana Thalli Statue, Alwal, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Bollarum check post, Hakimpet Y Junction and Genome Valley where a program is scheduled.

At 5 pm – The convoy after the program will proceed to Raj Bhavan via Hakimpet Y Junction, Bollaram check post, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry cross roads, Karkhana.

Secunderabad club, Plaza X Roads, PNT Flyover, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands, ITC Kakatiya, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa Island) left turn, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan. At 7.10 pm.

The Vice President of India will leave Raj Bhavan and proceed to Hitex Exhibition Center, via V V Statue, Eenadu Building, Old KCP, Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna Junction, Road No. 1/7, Road No. 1/ 4 NFCL Junction SNT Junction, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan Junction, Jubilee Check Post, Road No. 45 Junction, Road No. 45 Flyover, Cable Bridge and Hitex Exhibition Centre.

At 8 pm – The convoy will proceed to Begumpet from Hitex Exhibition Centre via Cable Bridge, Road No. 45 Junction, Jubilee Hills Check Post, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT Junction, NFCL Junction, Punjagutta flyover, Praja Bhavan, Green Lands flyover, Begumpet flyover, HPS, Shyamlal building, Under PNT flyover left turn, Begumpet Airport. The traffic police requested the citizens to take note of the restrictions and plan their journey accordingly.