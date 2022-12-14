Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Amberpet for one week

The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am from Thursday to Wednesday next.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory about traffic diversions at Amberpet in view of flyover construction works. The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 11 pm and 5 am from Thursday to Wednesday next.

Vehicular traffic from Uppal towards 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T-Junction towards Ali Cafe cross road – Zinda Tilismath road – Golnaka New Bridge– Golnaka Junction – Nimboliadda – Chaderghat.

Traffic from Chaderghat towards 6 number junction will be diverted at Golnaka Junction – Golnaka New Bridge left turn – Zinda Tilismath road – Ali Café cross road – Amberpet T Junction right turn – Royal juice – Uppal while the traffic from Tilaknagar towards 6 number junction will be diverted at Tilakngar Junction – Shivam road – Sai Baba Temple Road – Red Building – Royal juice left turn – Ramanthapur– Uppal.

Traffic coming from Dilsuknagar towards 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T Junction Royal Juice – Red Building – Sai Baba Temple – Shivam road left turn – Tilaknagar and vehicles from Chaderghat towards Uppal will be diverted via Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Tourist Junction, Barkatpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Adikmet flyover, Tarnaka, Habsiguda and Uppal and vice-versa.