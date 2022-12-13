Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli from December 14 – 28

In view of the road works taken up by the GHMC at Kothaguda junction, the Cyberabad police have issued the restrictions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In view of the road works taken up by the GHMC at Kothaguda junction, the Cyberabad police have issued traffic restrictions which would be in place from Wednesday until December 28.

The entry of vehicular traffic is restricted from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda via CII junction. Traffic coming from Cyber Towers towards Kothaguda will be diverted at Metal Charminar Junction (Hitex) – Khanamet Junction – Aparna Heights – Kondapur Junction and Kothaguda Junction.

Traffic from CII Junction towards Kothaguda, AMB mall, Masjid Banda and Gachibowli will be diverted at Ramalayam temple – White Fields roads – Botanical Garden and Kothaguda Junction.