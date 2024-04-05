| Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions In View Of Laying Of Swg Sewer Line From April 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have imposed certain traffic restrictions in view of the laying of SWG sewer line at Ramkote and King Koti for a month starting April 5.

Accordingly, vehicular traffic from Ramkote to Eden Garden ‘X’ road will be allowed one-way as required. Traffic from King Koti ‘X’ road to Ramkote ‘X’ road via Eden Gardens will be diverted towards Cemetery, Narayanaguda.

Likewise, traffic from Narayanaguda Cemetery Rotary towards Ramkote via Eden Garden ‘X’ road will be diverted towards King Koti ‘X’ road.

The Hyderabad City Police urged citizens to take note of these works and use alternative routes to reach their destinations. Citizens were also encouraged to call the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline on 9010203626 for assistance with travel.