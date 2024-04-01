BJP Kisan Morcha to hold protest against anti-farmer policies on April 5

Disclosing this at a meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha on Monday, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving farmers by not fulfilling the promises made to them during the assembly election campaign.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 06:40 PM

Disclosing this at a meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha on Monday, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving farmers by not fulfilling the promises made to them during the assembly election campaign.

Hyderabad: The State unit of BJP Kisan Morcha will hold Rythu Satyagrah on April 5 to protest against the anti-farmer policies of the State government.

Disclosing this at a meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha on Monday, BJP State President G Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving farmers by not fulfilling the promises made to them during the assembly election campaign.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply

“Revanth has promised to waive farm loans upto Rs. 2 lakh immediately after coming to power. But despite completing 100-days in office he has not taken any steps in that direction. He has cheated the farmers to get their votes,”he said.

He asked the members of the Kisan Morcha to tour villages and create awareness among the people about various schemes and programmes launched for the benefit of the farmers by the Modi government.