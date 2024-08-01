Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued in view of CM Revanth’s meeting on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 10:09 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the interactive programme of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with recently promoted government teachers at LB Stadium on August 2, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings between 12pm and 7pm on the day.

Traffic congestion points:

Public Gardens – BJR Statue – Nampally – Basheerbagh – Abid Road- Nampally station road – Khan Lateef Khan- VV Statue – Khairatabad flyover – Ambedkar Statue – NTR Marg – Telugu Talli flyover – Tank Bund – RTC ‘X’ road – Indira Park – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi – Hyderabad Traffic Police junction – SBI Gunfoundry – Abid Road Circle – Liberty – Himayathnagar – State Assembly – MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Public Gardens towards Nampally.

In case of any emergency during travel, the citizens are requested to call Hyderabad Traffic Police help line on – 9010203626 for travel assistance.