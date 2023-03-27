Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions near Erragadda Metro Station for 90 days

GHMC have taken up remodeling works of nala from AG Colony to Laxmi Complez at Erragadda Metro Station for 90-days from Tuesday, March 28 to July 28, 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In view of the remodeling works of nala from AG Colony to Laxmi Complez at Erragadda Metro Station, being taken-up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for 90-days from Tuesday, March 28 to July 28, 2023, the Hyderabad traffic police will divert traffic at several sections in the regions where the works are underway.

Accordingly, the traffic diversions have been introduced and Hyderabad Traffic Police has advised commuters to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestions.

* Commuters coming from Kukatpally towards Ameerpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Metro station U Turn – Left turn IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U turn Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Neerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet.

* Commuters coming from Kukatpally towards Begumpet are advised to take diversion at Kukatpally Y Junction – Balanagar Flyover – New Bowenpally junction Right turn – Tadbund Right Turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover.

* Commuters coming from Balanagar towards Ameerpet via Kukatpally Y Junction are advised to take diversion at under Balanagar Flyover – New Bowenpally junction – Tadbund Right turn – Paradise Junction Right turn – Begumpet flyover Right turn – Ameerpet.

* Commuters coming from Moosapet & Goodshed road towards Ameerpet are advised to take alternate route towards IDL lake Road – Green Hills road – U turn – Rainbow Vistas – Left turn Khaitlapur Flyover – Left turn towards Parwathnagar – Toddy Compound – Left turn towards Kavuri Hills – Meerus Junction – Jubilee Check post – Left turn – Yousufguda road – towards Mythrivanam, Ameerpet