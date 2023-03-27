Hyderabad: Boating facility soon at KLN Yadav Park

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

The KLN Yadav Park in Sanathnagar is getting a facelift with sculptures and pathways. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The KLN Yadav Park in Sanathnagar is getting a major facelift including the re-introduction of boating facilities for its visitors, involving an expenditure of Rs 2.41 crore.

To rejuvenate the urban lung space at Sanathnagar, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will specially design and develop reflexology pathways at Yadav Park that will stimulate acupressure points on the soles of the feet.

The other works that will be taken up at the park, include the installation of sculptures, transforming entrances and archways in swanky structures, developing of plush seating arrangements, and improving the facilities in the existing open gym.

In addition to the reflexology pathways, lush greenery will further be developed and boating will add yet another valuable addition to this lung space located in Sanath Nagar.

Presently there is a water body at one of the entrances of the park, which dries up during summer and the plan is to ensure that it is filled with water, round the clock, and reintroduce boating in it.

To rejuvenate the KLN Yadav Park, a consultant architect was engaged by the GHMC for structural design and for effective planning and execution of works.

Meanwhile, to promote sports, especially among children, sports equipment will also be made available. According to GHMC officials, the park will have recreational facilities for people of age groups.

“Elaborate arrangements like parking facilities, drinking water arrangements, washrooms, and security will be in place at this park,” he said.

Presently, several people visit KLN Yadav Park on a regular basis, while, people jogging, walking, and doing Yoga is a common sight in the morning at this park.

Persons interested in joining the Indian Armed Forces and police also visit this park for their regular training.