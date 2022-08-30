Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions till Ganesh immersion day at Khairatabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:33 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

In view of Ganesh festivities at Khairatabad starting Wednesday and till the immersion day, certain traffic restrictions will be in place in the surroundings as per the footfall of the devotees and visitors.

Accordingly, traffic diversions will be in place at Mint Compound, Rajeev Gandhi statue, Nirankari Junction, Rajdoot lane towards Bada Ganesh, Iqbal Minar, Imax Theatre, Telugu thalli junction, Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound, Khairatabad junction and Khairatabad Post Office, Khairatabad Railway gate, Saifaba old PS.

The parking places include Dr. Cars Parking place beside IMAX Theatre, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden parking places, or opposite IMAX in School premises.