Ganesh Chaturthi: GHMC commences installation of portable immersion ponds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:49 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

A total of 24 locations across the city have been selected for installation of these unique ponds that can be assembled and set up when needed and filled with water

Hyderabad: Adding a new element to the immersion of idols during the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festive season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started installation of portable immersion ponds in the city.

The setting up of these portable, prefabricated, fibre reinforced, plastic ponds has already commenced in some of the identified places. A total of 24 locations across the city have been selected for installation of these unique ponds that can be assembled and set up when needed and filled with water and then dismantled after the immersion of idols is over.

Two such ponds were being assembled at Tuesday at NTR Stadium and Amberpet stadium. Officials said the new concept would provide them with greater flexibility when it comes to immersion of idols during various festivals.

“These will also be used for Vijaya Dashami and Bathukamma festivals too,” a GHMC official said, adding that these ponds to a great extent would be useful in ensuring in checking the impact on water bodies in the city.

While the immersion of idols is traditionally done at lakes and ponds of the city, the civic body in the recent years has carved out artificial ponds, being popularly referred to as baby ponds, alongside the water bodies. These artificial ponds are filled with water during the immersion and emptied later. However, the portable and assembling and dismantling nature of the new concept offers a certain advantage over the baby ponds, officials said.

The GHMC will deploy around seven to 14 staffers at these portable ponds to assist people who come there to immerse Ganesh idols. Entomology workers will also be deployed for taking up fogging at these places.

Some locations of portable immersion ponds:

* PJR Stadium in Serilingampally zone

* Shivaji Playground in LB Nagar zone

* Near Musarambagh ward office in Charminar zone

* Kesari Hanuman Temple in the Khairatabad zone

* Kawkoor Park in Kukatpally zone

* Chilkalguda Municipal Ground in Secunderabad zone