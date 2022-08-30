| Ganesh Chaturthi Over 35000 Pandals Being Set Up In Ghmc Limits

Ganesh Chaturthi: Over 35,000 pandals being set up in GHMC limits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav reviewed the arrangements ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Over 35,000 pandals are being set up in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that commence on August 31.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav who reviewed the arrangements ahead of the festivities on Tuesday, said, “with many Idol immersions scheduled on September 9, we have instructed the officials of the Electricity department to take appropriate measures regarding the low hanging power lines and illumination along the procession route.”

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments including GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) director Viswajit Kampati and others.