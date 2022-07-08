| Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions To Be In Place In View Of Bakrid Prayers On Sunday

Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the Eid-Ul-Adha(Bakrid) prayers to be held at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and Hockey Ground in Masab Tank from 8am to 11.30am on Sunday, traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings.

MIR ALAM TANK EIDGAH:

*Vehicles coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles at designated parking places. During this time, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

Parking places provided will be provided at the Nehru Zoological Park parking area, open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

*The vehicular traffic (Namazees) from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. During this time, general traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and diverted at Danamma Huts ‘X’ Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc.

Parking will be provided at Modern Saw Mill parking in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed and Yadav Parking.

Vehicles coming from Kalapather towards Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather Law and Order PS from 8am to 11.30 am. During this time, general traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and diverted towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Parking is provided at Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol Pump and Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

Officials said between 8am to 11.30am, heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramgarh Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendranagar or Mailardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

PRAYERS AT HOCKEY GROUND in MASAB TANK:

No vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover and traffic from Mehdipatnam and Lakdi-ka-pul will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover from 7am till 10am.

* Traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Banjara Hills Road No.1 via Masab Tank will be diverted through flyover Masab Tank – Ayodhya Junction – Khairatabad RTA Office – Taj Krishna Hotel so on.

Likewise traffic from Lakdi-ka-pul towards Masab Tank towards Banjara Hills Road No.1/12 via Masab Tank will be diverted towards Nirankari – Khairatabad -VV Statue – Khairatabad RTA Office – Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank flyover towards Banjara Hills Road No.1 till the prayers conclude.

Similarly, traffic from Banjara Hills Road No.1, will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and diverted towards Taj Krishna Hotel – RTA Khairatabad and traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanzil Colony – RTA Khairatabad – Nirankari – Lakdi-ka-pul – Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.

PRAYERS AT LANGAR HOUZ AREA:

*Traffic from Nanal Nagar towards Andhra Floor Mill will be diverted at Balika Bhavan junction towards Laxmi Nagar.

*Traffic coming from MD Lines and Balika Bhavan will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and diverted at Andhra Floor Mill.

*Traffic coming from Langar Houz will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and diverted at Eidgah at Military Hospital towards Moghal-Ka-Nala.