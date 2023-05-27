Hyderabad: Training program on plastic ban held at EPTRI

Hyderabad: The Director General of Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI), A Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to Govt of Telangana, conducted a training program on plastic ban, including the single-use plastic ban, and construction and demolition of waste management (CDWM) treatment on the premises of the institute at Gachibowli.

The awareness event was attended by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner Bogeshwarlu, Sanitary inspector B Laxmaiah, and Environmental Engineer, P Anil Kumar were also present at the training program.

