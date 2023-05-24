Telangana Govt will launch Gruhalakshmi scheme by June end: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting menstrual cups to a woman at Potharam village of Dubbaka Mandal in Siddipet district on Wednensday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would launch the Gruhalakshmi scheme by the end of June.

The Gruhalakshmi scheme scheme was designed to grant Rs 3 lakh to homeless people to help them build a house on their own land. Addressing a programme organised to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene at Potharam village in Dubbaka on Wednesday, the Minister said the Telangana government will also start distributing nutrition kits to 6.8 lakh pregnant women across the State in June.

The Minister, who expressed displeasure over Asha workers and health department staff who had distributed NCD kits to only 261 patients out of 450 in Potharam village, asked them to distribute the kits to all diabetes and BP patients without any delay.

The Minister also asked the women to utilise the Arogya Mahila scheme by visiting a hospital at Thimmapur. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.

Earlier, Harish Rao presented a cheque worth Rs 2 lakh to a TRS worker’s family at Narayanraopet. Speaking on the occasion, he has said 47 families benefited from the party membership insurance in Siddipet constituency alone.

