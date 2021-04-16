Hyderabad: TRS not to contest in Lingojiguda by-poll

By-election was necessitated following the sudden demise of corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud who contested on behalf of BJP, even before the swearing-in ceremony

By | Published: 11:41 pm 12:25 am

Hyderabad: TRS has decided not to contest the by-poll being held for the Lingojiguda division of GHMC to pave way for the unanimous election of BJP candidate Akhil Goud. TRS working president KT Rama Rao announced the decision made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao following a request from the BJP State leaders, in this regard.

The by-election was necessitated following the sudden demise of Lingojiguda corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud who contested on behalf of BJP in the recently held GHMC elections, even before the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP has decided to field Ramesh Goud’s son Akhil Goud in the Lingojiguda division by-election to be held on April 30.

A delegation led by former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao met TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and appealed to him to facilitate the unanimous election of the BJP candidate. LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, along with the family members of late Ramesh Goud and leaders from both TRS and BJP participated in the meeting.

The TRS working president also took an initiative and called up TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy to explain the decision of TRS not to contest the bypoll. He requested Uttam not to field any candidate for the bypoll on behalf of the Congress and ensure an unanimous election of Akhil Goud. He sought the cooperation of Congress party in this regard. On the occasion, Ramesh Goud’s family members thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao for taking the decision on humanitarian grounds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .