Hyderabad: Try Baahubali Haleem at Grill-9 this Ramzan season

By Shweta Watson Published: Updated On - 05:40 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: You might have heard of Baahubali Thali and watched food bloggers make tons of Instagram Reels on the extravagant dish, but have you ever heard of Baahubali Haleem? This Ramzan season, Hyderabadis can indulge in the awesomeness at the Grill-9 Restaurant in Karkhana.

Serving four people, King’s Pack Baahubali Haleem has rich toppings of Chicken Tikka, boiled eggs, Pathar-ka-Gosht, bone marrow, and is garnished with lemons, coriander, caramelised onions, cashews, fresh cream, and more. It is priced at Rs 999.

Grill-9 is owned by Khaleel Ahmed (Roshan) and Azmath Khan, and also has a branch in SD Road, Secunderabad. “Baahubali Haleem was started at our restaurant in 2017 when the ‘Baahubali 2’ movie had released. It has been the biggest seller in Ramzan season ever since. We noticed a lull the past two years because of the pandemic, but this year the crowd has been visiting in huge amounts. We have special arrangements made for dining at Grill-9 for those having haleem, but we do takeaways and online orders as well,” shared Khaleel, adding that Baahubali Haleem is only available at the Karkhana branch.

Grill-9 also serves the same dish for two people called Supreme Haleem. Dig in and let us know what you think!

