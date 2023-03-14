Hyderabad: TSPSC AE exam paper leak case transferred to SIT

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand stated that the investigation of the case will be done under the direct supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), AR Srinivas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Tuesday issued orders transferring the Assistant Engineer (civil) exam paper leak case to the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad Detective Department.

The Police Commissioner stated that the investigation of the case will be done under the direct supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), AR Srinivas.

The Begum Bazaar police had booked a case basing on a complaint made by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and arrested nine persons on Monday.