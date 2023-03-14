Nine suspects in TSPSC exam paper leak case remanded to judicial custody

The police will file a petition seeking custody of the nine persons in TSPSC exam paper leak case for further investigation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The nine suspects in the Telangana State Public Service Commission exam paper leak case were produced before the court on Tuesday by the Begum Bazaar police. The court remanded them to judicial custody.

The Begum Bazaar police had arrested P Praveen Kumar (32), Assistant Section Officer, A Raja Sekhar (35), network administrator, both with the TSPSC, apart from Renuka (35), a school teacher, L Dhakya (38), a technical assistant, K Rajeshwar (33), K Neelesh Nayak (28), P Gopal Nayak (29), K Srinivas (30) and K Rajendra Nayak (31) on Monday for their alleged involvement in the case.

The police on Monday had said that Praveen and Raja Sekhar colluded and got the question paper of Assistant Engineer (Civil) by hacking into the Commission’s confidential section. They handed it over to Renuka and her husband Dhakya, and collected Rs 10 lakh.

Later, Dhakya along with his relative, Rajeshwar Nayak, fixed a deal for Rs 13.5 lakh and handed over the question paper to Neelesh and Gopal who appeared for the exam. The candidates were helped by Both Srinivas, a constable working at Medchal police station, the police said.

The police will file a petition seeking custody of the nine persons for further investigation into the case. Meanwhile the police had sent the computer system seized from the TSPSC office from which the question paper was reportedly downloaded and transferred into a pen drive to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The police identified a few bank accounts through which the transactions pertaining to the amount handed over to Praveen, Rajeshwar and Dhakya was done.