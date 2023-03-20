Hyderabad turns pink: City experiencing cherry blossom-like phenomenon

The walkway along the Saroornagar Lake is filled with Pink Trumpet trees in full bloom.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: After experiencing yellow blanket-like golden blooms of Caribbean trumpet tree along the stretch of Hussain Sagar, another lake in the city is donning an alluring look – thanks to the action taken by Hyderabad Urban Development Authority around two decades ago.

The walkway along the Saroornagar Lake is filled with Pink Trumpet trees in full bloom. Other spots in the city like People’s Plaza, City Centre Mall in Banjara Hills, Secretariat, Public Gardens, and others are also experiencing this Cherry Blossom-like phenomenon.

These trees were planted almost 20 years ago in parts of the city which usually burgeon beautiful yellow and pink flowers just as summer sets in.

“The blooming flowers give a refreshing feeling. Many people go for morning and evening walks along the lake. It is beautiful to have such trees in the city,” says a resident of Saroornagar.

Clicking pictures of this natural marvel and documenting the blooming flowers, a number of city dwellers took to social media platforms to share the images and videos.

The pink trumpet tree is scientifically called the Tabebuia rosea. It is a neotropical tree that originates from southern America, parts of Argentina through Mexico. Its inner bark is also used in traditional medicine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp9brxAJsXF/