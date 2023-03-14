Three persons killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents at various places in the city since Monday night.

At Saroornagar, a woman T Spurthi Reddy ( 25), a native of Kurnool district in AP, who had come to visit her relatives at Saroornagar died after a bus hit the scooter on which she was travelling early on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim was going on the scooter along with her husband Shiva Shankar, when a bus hit their vehicle near VM metro station Dilsukhnagar road. She died on the spot while her husband escaped with injuries. A case is registered by the police and investigation going on.

In the other case at Gachibowli, a food delivery executive, died after a lorry hit his motorcycle on Monday night. The victim, D Shyam (34), a resident of Banjara Hills was going to deliver a food parcel when a lorry hit his motorcycle at Nanakramguda. He died on the spot. A case is registered by the police.

At Mailardevpally, a fruit vendor who tried to avoid hitting a dog died after his vehicle skidded on Monday night. The victim Nadeem Baba (21) of Chanchalguda was going on his motorcycle when a stray dog came in front of the bike near Mailardevpally railway bridge.

“Nadeem applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting the dog when his vehicle skidded and he fell on the road. He sustained injuries and died on the spot,” said Mailardevpally police. A case is registered.