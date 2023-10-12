Hyderabad: Two chain snatchers arrested, 20 grams of gold chain recovered

According to the police, the duo stole a Royal Enfield motorcycle at Patancheruvu and later went to Narsingi where they snatched a gold chain weighing two tolas from a man after threatening him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police arrested two chain snatchers who were involved in different cases and recovered 20 grams of gold chain from them. The arrested persons are Syed Abbas alias Mehtab (22) of Rajendranagar and T Vinayak Reddy (22) of Gulbarga.

According to the police, the duo stole a Royal Enfield motorcycle at Patancheruvu and later went to Narsingi where they snatched a gold chain weighing two tolas from a man after threatening him. On a complaint, the Narsingi police had registered a case and arrested both the persons.

Narsingi Inspector, V Shiva Kumar said, a history sheet is maintained against Abbas at Attapur police station and he was involved in seven cases including a murder case. The other person Vinayak is involved in six cases of burglaries and thefts.

Also Read 40 kg ganja seized, three arrested at Bhadrachalam