40 kg ganja seized, three arrested at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Kothagudem: Police seized 40 kg ganja and arrested three smugglers at Kunavaram road at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday.

They were caught during vehicle inspections at RTA check post by SI PVN Rao and staff. The accused Kandipelli Mahesh and Andasu Harish of Warangal carried 40 kg of ganja in a car while Sanjeev Kumar Bhatra of Chitrakonda, Malkangiri district, Odisha carried 38 kg of ganja in another car.

They bought the substance at Sileru on Andhra-Odisha borders and were transporting it illegally to sell to a woman named Nandakka in Old City, Hyderabad. Three others, Pangi Babu, Kura Purna and Sunil from Seeleru escaped. The value of the seized ganja was 19.5 lakh.

Two cell phones were also seized from the accused. Bhadrachalam Town CI Nagaraju registered a case and sent the three accused to remand.