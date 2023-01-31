Hyderabad: Two dead, two critical in ORR road accident

After a lot of effort the police could pull out the car and remove the bodies from the wreckage

10:01 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and four others including two children received grievous injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry at Outer Ring Road Himayatsagar stretch on Tuesday evening. The condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the accident took place when the car was on its way from Shamshabad towards Gachibowli. The car rammed into the container truck from behind and got stuck.

On receiving information, the Rajendranagar police and ORR patrol teams rushed to the spot. After a lot of effort the police could pull out the car and remove the bodies from the wreckage.

Two persons died on the spot while another four who sustained serious injuries were shifted to a private hospital at Gachibowli for treatment.

The police booked a case and are investigating.