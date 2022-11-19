Hyderabad: Three children drown in pond at Gachibowli

Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: Three children drowned in a pond at Nanakaramguda Gachibowli on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Deepak (12), Shahbaaz (15), and Pavan (13), all residents of Telecom Gachibowli went to Patelkunta tank located at Nanakramguda rotary around 3 pm to play. While playing near the pond the trio went inside for a swim.

“None of them know how to swim and got drowned. The locals who noticed it informed the police and efforts are on to retrieve the bodies,” said Gachibowli Inspector, G Suresh.

More details awaited.