Hyderabad: Two die in road accident at Petbasheerabad

Published Date - 11:52 AM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident involving a DCM and a car at Petbasheerabad on Saturday night.

According to the police, a car coming from Kompally and going towards Medchal rammed into a DCM parked on the road. Two youngsters who were in the car died on the spot. The accident happened around 3 a.m.

On information the police reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the car and shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

More details awaited

