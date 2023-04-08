Hyderabad: Woman ends life after argument with husband

Allegedly upset over an argument with her husband, a woman bank employee ended her life by hanging in her house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over an argument with her husband, a woman bank employee ended her life by hanging in her house at KPHB Phase-1 on Friday.

The woman Sathwika (30), who worked for a private bank, was married to Venkata Harish, a software employee two years ago and the couple has an eight-months-old son.

Police said in the recent time, the couple has been arguing quite often over their family matters. After on such argument, Sathwika went into the bedroom and closed the door.

When she did not come out of the room even after several hours, Venkata Harish grew suspicious and knocked on the door. With no response from inside, he forcibly opened the door and found her hanging.

He tried to shift her to the hospital, but she had died by then.

On receiving information, the KPHB police reached the spot and took up investigation. Based on the complaint from Sathwika’s family, a case was booked against Venkata Harish and he was taken into custody.