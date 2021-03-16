Hyderabad: Two get three years of RI for cheating

Court also imposed a fine on the convicts, B Ravi Kumar and P Yakanna

Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were sentenced by a local court to three years of rigourous imprisonment for cheating HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co Ltd and fraudulently claiming medical expenses to the tune of Rs 36,000. The court also imposed a fine on them.

In 2015, B Ravi Kumar from Shankar Colony in LB Nagar in collusion with P Yakanna, employee at Good Life Hospital in Chaitanyapuri created fabricated medical receipts as Ravi’s wife Mamatha had undergone treatment in Good Life Hospital to the tune of Rs 36,000. With the documents, Ravi Kumar claimed the money from the insurance company.

Following a complaint from the management, the Chaitanyapuri police booked a case and arrested the duo.

