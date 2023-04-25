| Sangareddy Son In Law Arrested For Attempt To Kill Couple In Narayankhed

Following a complaint from Ramulu, the Narayankhed Police registered a case and arrested Ramesh on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Narayankhed Police are producing the accused Golla Ramulu before media on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Narayankhed Police arrested Golla Ramesh on charges of attempting to murder his in-laws.

The couple Dhaniyala Ramulu and Ramavva were allegedly refusing to send their daughter Roja to her husband, Ramesh’s home for the last two years.

Upset over this, Ramesh, a resident of Gouraram in Pitlam Mandal of Kamareddy, allegedly connected an electric wire to the doors of his in-law’s house on April 14 at Sanjeeraopet village in Narayankhed.

Following this, Ramavva and Roja suffered an electric shock on April 15 while opening the door. Ramesh also damaged two borewell motors of his-in-laws the same day.

Following a complaint from Ramulu, the Narayankhed Police registered a case and arrested Ramesh on Tuesday. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custory.

