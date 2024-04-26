Harish Rao releases resignation to MLA post, challenges Revanth on crop loan waiver

He dared the Chief Minister to do the same and prove that he was not trying to cheat the people for votes in the Lok Sabha elections once again.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 April 2024, 12:40 PM

Hyderabad: The challenges exchanged between BRS senior leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over implementation of the Congress government’s six guarantees by August 15, took a dramatic turn with Harish Rao arriving at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park here on Friday. He paid tributes and released his resignation letter before the media, daring the Chief Minister to do the same and prove that he was not trying to cheat the people for votes in the Lok Sabha elections once again.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently vowed to implement Rs 2 lakh crore crop loan waiver by August 15 and swore on the God in this regard. Harish Rao challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy whether he was ready to resign to his post, if he does not implement the six guarantees including the crop loan waiver within the stipulated time. He offered to resign to his MLA post and also refrain from contesting in the byelections. However, Revanth Reddy dared Harish Rao to dissolve the BRS, if he fulfills his promise of crop loan waiver.

Taking his challenge to next level, Harish Rao arrived at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park on Friday, along with his resignation in hand. He paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs and presented his resignation letter to the journalists covering the news.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao reiterated his commitment to resign from his MLA post in the official format, if the six guarantees were implemented, emphasising that the welfare of the people was paramount to him than his MLA post. He dared Revanth Reddy to fulfill his promise by sending his resignation letter through his staff, if he was not willing to come to the Martyrs Memorial for any reason.

He asked the Chief Minister to prove his commitment and sincerity about his word or else people would take him as the one who would go back on the word as he did in the past. In case, the government failed to keep the promises by August 15, as vowed by the Chief Minister as part of his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the intellectuals would hand over his resignation letter to the Governor, Harish Rao added.

Meanwhile, tension escalated at the Gun Park after the BRS activists arrived in large numbers. The police personnel who were deployed in large numbers, prevented them from entering the Gun Park citing the enforcement of Section 144 of CrPC due to Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. They were driven away to nearby Public Gardens. The police also obstructed the BRS activists who were coming from Siddipet in large numbers, on Hydeabad outskirts and were asked to return.