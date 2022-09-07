Hyderabad: Two held for cricket betting, Rs 20 lakh cash seized

09:49 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Saroornagar police busted an online cricket betting racket organised during the T20 Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka and arrested two persons on Wednesday. Officials seized material worth Rs.20.5 lakh.

The arrested persons were T.Ashok, a bookie from Saroornagar and M.Kishore, a punter from Yacharam. Two suspects, Mohd Khader and G Subba Rao, were absconding.

According to the police, the suspects arranged telephonic lines and gave line numbers to the punters. The betting starts after the first ball of the first over and goes on till the last ball, and fluctuates depending on the situation of the match.

“The punters 769490make calls to bookies while the match is on and place their bets. The bookies note down the details of betting and punter and the conversation will also automatically get recorded. After the match, bookies inform their collection agents the details of collection and distribution of amount that how much amount has to be collected from punters and how much needs to be given,” said an official.

Based on a tip-off, the police team raided a gaming house at Bhagath Singh Nagar, in Saroornagar and nabbed them.