Warangal: Online cricket betting gang busted, Rs 10.30 lakh cash seized

Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Warangal CP Tarun Joshi with the Task Force and Mamnoor police who arrested the online cricket betting gang.

Warangal: Task Force police team along with Mamnoor police apprehended five persons including four punters and a bookie for allegedly indulging in IPL cricket betting via online here on Sunday. The arrested were Keerthi Yashwanth, a bookie, Annamaneni Sravan, Palakurthy Mahesh, Puramani Pavan and Palakurthy Suresh Goud, the punters. The police seized Rs 10.30 lakh cash from them.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that Yashwanth had been indulging in betting from the past two years for which he depended on the ‘20 Wicket’ to know the ratio of the ongoing matches. After conduction of the toss of the match, the punters also known as players will ask the bookie over the phone or WhatsApp to know about the ratio of the match, accordingly bookies after going through the ratio will inform the same to the players then the players will deposit the amounts in the accounts of the bookie basing on the result of the match the players will gain or lose the amount. If their team wins the match they will get the double the amount from the bookie. As the players are very familiar and known to the bookie, they deposit the money in the accounts of the bookie. After the result of the match, if they lose the match, they will send the money through PhonePe or GooglePay otherwise the bookie himself sends the winning amount to the player. Whereas in online betting through apps like ‘20 Wicket’ the players have to deposit the amounts in advance in the account numbers mentioned by the App organizers,” said Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi in a press note here. “Generally, the bookie, Yashwanth, gets five per cent commission per every IPL match by the end of the match,” Joshi said.

Keerthi Yashwanth, who is a 23-year-old man, and the punters are the residents of Chennaram village of Wardhannapet Mandal in the district.

