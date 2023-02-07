Hyderabad: Two held for duping woman of Rs 1.22 crore

Two persons who duped a woman of Rs 1.22 crore on the pretext of sending a gift parcel were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police

Hyderabad: Two persons who duped a woman of Rs 1.22 crore on the pretext of sending a gift parcel were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Bakayoko Lassina, a native of Ivory Coast presently staying in New Delhi and Shoma Purkayastha alias Shoma, a resident of Delhi and a native of Meghalaya.

According to the police, a woman who is a resident of Hyderabad received a friend request from a person on Facebook who introduced himself as a doctor from Scotland. After chatting for a few weeks, the man who was identified by the police later as Lassina, told the woman that he is sending a gift parcel containing expensive items.

A few days after Lassina told about the gift parcel, a woman called up the victim over phone and introduced herself as an official of customs department. On the pretext of clearance fee for the gift parcel, she collected some amount. Later, on different pretexts, the woman was conned into transferring an amount of Rs 1.22 crore to the fraudsters, said ACP Cybercrime, KVM Prasad.

On a complaint, the police booked a case and tracked down the two persons to New Delhi and arrested them.