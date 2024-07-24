Hyderabad: Two killed in Chandanagar road accident

The victims Golusu Manoj (23) and Chittimala Raju (26), who work at a hotel in Chandanagar were returning home on their motorcycle when the incident took place.

24 July 2024

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Chandanagar in city suburbs on Tuesday night.

“Manoj was riding the bike while Raju was sitting pillon. While going towards Chandanagar from GSM Mall in a wrong direction, Manoj rammed into a TSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction. Both of them sustained injuries and died on the spot,” said N Ramesh, sub inspector, Chandanagar.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination to the mortuary. A case is registered and an investigation is going on.