Hyderabad: Two more gates of Himayat Sagar opened

State Minister T Srinivas Yadav inspected the vicinity of Hussain Sagar, where he announced the release of 2,000 cusecs of water from the lake.

By IANS Published Date - 01:36 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: With huge inflows continuing, authorities have opened two more gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir here on Saturday to release water into Musi River. Two crest gates were opened up to two-feet height on Friday to release the excess water.

This is the first time this season that the gates of the reservoir were opened to let out the water. According to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), twin reservoirs Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar continued to receive inflows due to continuing rains in the catchment area for the last four days. The inflows in Himayat Sagar on Saturday noon stood at 3,000 cusecs.

The authorities were releasing 2,750 cusecs into Musi, which flows through the city. The water level in Himayat Sagar stands at Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet (2.970 TMC). Osman Sagar was receiving 900 cusecs inflow from the upstream.

The water level in this reservoir stands at 1,785.70 feet against FTL of 1,790 feet. Officials said if the water level rises further in Osman Sagar, its gates will also be opened to release the excess water. Authorities have alerted people living in areas along Musi River. Meanwhile, water discharge continued from Hussain Sagar lake, which filled to the brim due to incessant rains during the last four days.

State minister T Srinivas Yadav visited areas surrounding Hussain Sagar on Saturday. He said 2,000 cusecs of water was being let out from the lake. The minister said encroachments near nalas remained a problem and the government would soon take a decision to address this.

He said in view of the forecast, all departments in Hyderabad should remain alert for another week.

All government offices in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits remained shut for a second day on Saturday. All educational institutions also remained closed for a third day due to incessant rains.