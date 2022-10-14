Hyderabad rains: Four gates of twin reservoirs kept open

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has kept four gates of Osman Sagar open up to 4 feet and three gates of Himayat Sagar up to 2 feet.

The twin reservoirs have been receiving abundant inflows due to moderate to heavy rainfall for the past few days in and around the city.

On Friday, the water level at Osman Sagar was recorded at 1,789.50 feet against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 ft. It is receiving 900 cusecs of inflow and 1,836 cusecs was the recorded outflow.

Meanwhile, the water level at Himayat Sagar touched its FTL of 1,763.50 feet and it received 2,000 cusecs of inflows and the outflow was recorded at 2,060 cusecs.