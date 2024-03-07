Hyderabad: Water supply disruption expected in these areas due to leakage at Hakeempet MES

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in a press release said that repair works to stop the leakage would be carried out from 6 am of March 9 till midnight of March 10. During these 18 hours, the water supplies to certain in the city will be disrupted.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: A leakage has occurred at Hakeempet MES in the conduit of Osman Sagar that supplies drinking water to Hyderabad.

The affected areas include Vijayanagar Colony, Humayun Nagar, Kakatiya Nagar, Syed Nagar, MES, Bazar Ghat, AC Guards, Red Hills, Income Tax area, Secretariat, CIB Quarters, Indira Nagar, BJR Colony, Advocate Colony, Hills Colony, Gokul Nagar, Nampally Railway Station, Jangam Basti.

The other areas to face disruption in water supplies include Khairatabad, Mallepally, Lakdi-ka-pul, Sitarambagh, Gun Foundry, Chirag Ali lane, Abids, New MLA Quarters, LB Stadium, BRK Bhavan, Birla Mandir, Hindi Nagar, Domalguda, Gandhinagar, MLA Colony, Syednagar, Thattikhana and Noornagar.