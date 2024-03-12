Enough drinking water for Hyderabad: Water Board

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: There is enough reserve to cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad this summer, said a press statement released by the HMWS&SB on Tuesday.

For areas within the ORR along with Hyderabad, the Water Board is bringing in 270 MGD of water per day from Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir, and Akkampally Balancing Reservoir through Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase – 1, 2, and 3. With that calculation, a total of 1.38 TMC of water is supplied every month.

According to the statement, as of Tuesday, the water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar is 138.73 TMC at 514.10 feet. On the same day last year, it was 187.07 TMCs at 539.40 feet of water. At present, there are 7.06 TMCs of water available above the dead storage level which is 510 feet.

Reiterating that there will be no disruption of the 270 MGD water supply this summer, they added that officials are monitoring the water levels from time to time. When the water level reaches 510 feet, efforts will be made through emergency pumping, arrangements for which have already been completed.

Emergency pumping has been started to move water from dead storage in Yellampally reservoir for Godavari waters. In addition to this, arrangements are being made to divert additional water from the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, depending on the need. Apart from this, there are satisfactory water reserves in Singur and Manjeera reservoirs, they added.