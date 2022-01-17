Hyderabad: Two road accident victims succumb

Hyderabad: Two persons who were injured in a road accident at Kukatpally on Saturday, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Waheed (22) a centring worker from Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally, and Chandra Obulreddy (27) from Chintal and a native of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, Waheed was proceeding from Chinthal to Kukatpally on his bike along with his friend Praveen Kumar (25) when the mishap occurred.

When they reached Kukatpally, Praveen, who was driving the vehicle at high speed hit Obulreddy’s bike. All the three fell off the bikes and suffered grievous bleeding injuries.

They were shifted to the hospital for treatment. While Waheed and Obulreddy died Sunday, Praveen is being treated at the hospital.

