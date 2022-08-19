Hyderabad: Unclaimed vehicles to be auctioned by police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police and the Rachakonda Police will be disposing 997 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes through a public auction.

Any persons having objection or ownership or hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police and claim the vehicle within a period of six months of the date of notification. The details of vehicles particulars are available with the auction team at the Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium, Goshamahal Hyderabad and on the Hyderabad City Police website www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.

In Rachakonda, the police will be disposing 285 vehicles. The vehicles are kept at the CAR headquarters Amberpet. Any person having objection or intending to claim interest of these vehicles should file an application before the Additional DCP, CAR Headquarters, Rachakonda within 15 days. The details of the vehicles are on the webisite, www.rachakondapolice.telangana.gov.in.

