Hyderabad undergoes artistic makeover

Spotlight shines on Narsingi-Kokapet stretch where 14 artworks are about to debut in a week

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 06:40 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s roads these days are shedding their plain and dreary looks and embracing an artistic makeover.

The city’s thoroughfares are undergoing a striking aesthetic overhaul, as unique artworks now adorn its major roads, blending with lush greenery. The decades-old desolate look of the road stretches are giving way to a more cheerful appearance.

The spotlight shines on the Narsingi-Kokapet stretch, where 14 artworks are about to debut in a week, transforming the entire area into a captivating sight. Already, 12 sculptures have been installed, with the final two awaiting their reveal.

This project spearheaded by the local administration promises to captivate the hearts of locals and visitors alike, and it is all set to redefine how one experiences Hyderabad.

The creative touch is being provided by sculptor Kumar Swamy Goud Arelli. For the past five years, he has been passionately working on various government artwork projects, each time leaving a lasting mark on Hyderabad’s rich heritage.

On the inspiration behind the artworks at the Narsingi-Kokapet stretch, he said, the effort was to capture the essence of Hyderabad’s heritage and also its global growth, with every brushstroke and sculpture.

“The city is a symbol of progress, and through these contemporary artworks, we showcase Hyderabad’s journey from the past to the present, representing its remarkable development after the formation of Telangana,” said Kumara Swamy.

What sets the artworks across the city apart is not just their aesthetic allure, but also their eco-conscious construction. According to Kumara Swamy, a considerable number of the installations were crafted from diverse range of medium, including steel, scrap, fiberglass, granite stone, and even bronze.

One of the standout creations along the Narsingi-Kokapet stretch is a tree-like artwork made through Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) and stainless steel, paying homage to the abundant Banyan trees that grace the landscapes of Telangana.

The planning and execution of this project spanned over six months and a team of architects led by Srikamal and Praveen have been working on it with support from several companies like Siri Planning and Consultants and Vensa Projects.

With just two artworks left to complete, the Narsingi-Kokapet stretch is soon to be an artistic homage to Hyderabad’s relentless progress.

